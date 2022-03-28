Bowls championships played, life members awarded on KI

news, local-news,

The Men's Premiership in the Kangaroo Island Bowls Association was played on Thursday, March 17 at Parndana Bowls Club against Kingscote Gold. This is the first year being played after having been altered by the required Open Gender Bowls policy. Graham Morris presented the shield to Parndana, the team consisting of Chris Turner, Jared McArdle, Craig Turner, Tony Bell, David McArdle, and Allen Childs. Kingscote Gold won the Ladies Premiership against Birchmore Orange also played on Thursday, March 17 at the Parndana Bowls Club. It was a very well fought match on a perfect bowling day. Team members for Kingscote Gold were Helen Barrett, Maureen Pease, Yvonne Turner, Michelle Barrett, Judy Bell, Tracy Boxer, Helen Berden, Bron Platten, and Leonie Bell. Winners of the Open Gender Premiership for 2021-2022. was Parndana White They defeated Kingscote Gold on Saturday, March 19. Parndana White team captain Mervyn Tremaine and Peter Tremaine accepted the shield from Kangaroo Island Bowls Association president Jenny Clifford. Team members for Parndana White were Trevor Jones, Ron Hams, Gaenor Couchman, Ronnie Hams, Andrew Heinrich, Peter Tremaine, Andrew Fogn,Jared McArdle, Merv Tremaine, Chris Turner, David McArdle, Alan Childs, Nigel Murton, Tony Bell, Kevin Pratt, Kathy Turner, Michael Couchman, Chris Childs, Dennis Perkins, Peter Magill, Margaret Loader, and president Josh Shalay. Ron Hamms, John Vigar and Meaghan May were awarded Life Membership in the Parndana Bowls Club at a very enjoyable Luncheon on March 13. All three have been members of the bowls club for 20 plus years each. All have been hard workers contributing to the betterment of the bowls club on Kangaroo Island. Ron was an original builder of the club rooms with his father and served on committees. John is an all around contributor serving on committees and maintaining the surrounds of the club rooms. Meaghan has served the club as ladies president, catering officer, and written grants to help raise funds. All three have been instrumental in the continuing success of the Parndana Bowls Club. - Pattey Burry

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YBh6smpfqc8LAq7KVtmah/efbef8d7-3c7c-4bcd-b0a2-5d9aa86179de_rotated_180.jpeg/r2_367_4030_2643_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Bowls championships played, life members awarded on KI