news, local-news,

Ron Hamms, John Vigar and Meaghan May were awarded Life Membership in the Parndana Bowls Club at a very enjoyable Luncheon on March 13. All three have been members of the bowls club for 20 plus years each. All have been hard workers contributing to the betterment of the bowls club on Kangaroo Island. Ron was an original builder of the club rooms with his father and served on committees. John is an all around contributor serving on committees and maintaining the surrounds of the club rooms. Meaghan has served the club as ladies president, catering officer, and written grants to help raise funds. All three have been instrumental in the continuing success of the Parndana Bowls Club. - Pattey Burry

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YBh6smpfqc8LAq7KVtmah/4c233d59-4f7a-46f0-8c68-8c2a97af4dab.jpeg/r0_329_4032_2607_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg