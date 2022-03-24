news, local-news, kangaroo island, osprey, port lincoln, raptor, birds, wildlife, nature

An young, female osprey named "The Phantom" has been tracked from Yorke Peninsula to Kangaroo Island, where she now appears to be settling in at American River. The Phantom was fitted with a GPS tracking device by a raptor expert and volunteers before she fledged from the nest on a new artificial nesting platform in the mangroves at Price. She was named after the nickname of one of the volunteers who built the platform, as a replacement for her parents' old nest on a navigation marker. Her daily movements can now be tracked on the Facebook page of the Port Lincoln Osprey group. Member and Port Lincoln-based birdwatching guide Fran Solly said The Phantom was the latest of five ospreys to be tagged under license by renowned raptor expert Ian Falkenberg. Three remain being tracked, including Desi that has been tracked since he came into care after being tangled in a television tower and most recently has been basing himself at Louth Bay near Port Lincoln. The third is Ervie, who fledged from the artificial platform on the barge at the entrance to the Port Lincoln marina. Sadly, one of the original tracked birds from 2020 died after being electrocuted on power lines. The Phantom meanwhile made the flight over from Yorke Peninsula to Kangaroo Island on March 18, flying along the Island's north coast before taking a rest at the Cygnet River mouth near Kingscote. She the flew along the edge of Nepean Bay to the entrance of Pelican Lagoon at American River, where she appears to be settling in over recent days. Fran said this made sense as the area had similar mangroves to where she was raised on the Yorke Peninsula. The Phantom did do a lap of the Dudley Peninsula on one day, which was unusual as her flight was away from the coast. KI residents are being asked to keep an eye out for The Phantom and report any sightings to the Facebook page. They are also asked to look for other ospreys with colour-coded leg bands and to report them too. A new, statewide group called Friends of the Osprey had just been formed, affiliated with the other National Parks Friends groups. Fran said this group hoped to tag more ospreys around South Australia, including on KI. Kangaroo Island meanwhile had just experienced some osprey breeding success, with news that the newly installed osprey nest platform out on Bay of Shoals had produced three fledglings this summer. See: Progress report on Bay of Shoals osprey nest pole While not unheard of, three fledglings from a single nest was unusual. The juvenile birds were being observed by KI National Parks staff as they hung around the bay with the parents in recent weeks. KI is thought to have about eight nesting pairs of osprey, with the pair at The Sewer at D'Estrees Bay also having a successful breeding season. The bad news is that osprey numbers on KI and around South Australia appear to be on a general decline over the past decade, probably due to a range of factors.

