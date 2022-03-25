news, local-news, fish kill, kangaroo island, fishing, algal bloom, PIRSA

Fisheries officers from the local Department of Primary Industries and Regions office have investigated a fish kill at Browns Beach this month, determining an algal bloom was likely responsible. A resident in the Baudin Beach area says he and family members have noticed dead fish and octopus along and out from their local beaches on Nepean Bay on Kangaroo Island. Paul Goldwater, who lives on this section of coast, said he first started noticing dead fish, along with an abundance of dead seagrass about two weeks ago. Since then it had become a regular occurrence between Baudin Beach and Island Beach. Family members had also seen dead octopus out on the waters of Eastern Cove on Nepean Bay. The dead fish he had seen included pipefish and a flathead. PIRSA says the initial report was through a member of the public on March 18. Water samples taken and analysed by PIRSA's Biosecurity office and Aquatic Pest Response team. An algal bloom has been detected, which was the likely cause of fish deaths. There are no human health implications, a PIRSA spokesperson said. Dr Paul Rogers from the KI Landscape Board has also done some of water sampling and fish sampling on this incident. The algal bloom and subsequent fish kill was probably associated with a natural upwelling of different temperature water coming up at southern end of Island. This is very similar to the fish kill algal bloom in Coffin Bay in 2014.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YBh6smpfqc8LAq7KVtmah/5214a0b9-d718-45be-aa1a-9983e4ec8d1c.jpg/r4_0_1861_1049_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg