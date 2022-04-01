news, local-news,

Wei Yin and his family now call Kangaroo Island home after making the move from Melbourne and before that Taiwan. Wei, 39, is the new communications and media coordinator for the Kangaroo Island office of the state government agency Landscape South Australia that manages KI's natural resources. Coming along with him and the real reason for the move are his wife Nai and his two daughters, aged nine and seven. After a life filled with academics, politics and most recently corporate business, he and his family want to be closer to the natural world and the rural life he grew up with in Taiwan. "What you can achieve in corporate life is not as important as time with your loved ones," he said. Working from home during COVID made him realise that the 24/7 lifestyle living and working in a huge city such as Taipei or Melbourne was not as important as being around your children as they grew up. "This is a very different job for me but a more meaningful one for me and it's about devoting yourself to something you care about and something that is worth spending time on," he said. "Conservation and agriculture, management of nature is something that human beings have to be thinking about and working on. "Being part of a team concentrating on nature and landscapes is truly meaningful. To feel that what you do day in day out can actually contribute to the wildlife, local industries and communities is the best part of the job. The sense of meaningfulness is not something a corporate life is able to give you." Wei's wife Nai has a passion for traditional Su embroidery originating from the Chinese Suzhou region that focusses on nature. "That's partially the real reason we moved here, to be closer to wildlife," he said. She has exhibited and won First Prize at the Royal Melbourne Show and would be keen to exhibit locally. They are renting at American River and the girls are attending the KICE Kingscote campus. Wei picked up the sport of soccer while living and studying in Manchester, England becoming a fan of Manchester City. He has already joined the soccer group at American River. He grew up in the rural village of Huilai in the agricultural area of central, southern Taiwan, home to about 2000 people. His mother is a teacher and his father a journalist at a national newspaper's regional office that covers the Yunlin region, where the main town close to home is Huwei, nicknamed "Tiger Tail", home to 78,000 people. The Island of Taiwan itself covers about 36,000 square kilometres, about nine times the size of KI, but with the same population as all Australia, about 24 million people. After graduating from his local high school, Wei went to university in the country's capital city, where he studied political science and international politics. After he graduated he was obligated to complete two years of national service, deciding to do officer training, becoming a lieutenant with the military police. He then moved to the United Kingdom, doing a masters degree in international studies and security studies at the University of Wales in Aberystwyth and then a PhD at the University of Manchester. He then moved back to Taipei and got involved in Taiwanese politics during the 2008 presidential election, becoming the campaign spokesman for candidate Ma Ying-jeou. Upon his election, Wei served as president Ma's spokesperson and then chief speech writer through his stint as the country's leader. Then in 2017, after speaking to some Australian diplomats he decided to move to Australia as he was looking for a change and believed it would be a good place to raise a family. Again wanting to further his academic career he enrolled for a different master degree, this time human right law, at the University of Melbourne. And then for the past five years, he juggled work and study, obtaining a degree in verbal interpreting at RMIT and also a Juris Doctor in law from Monash University. At the same time he was head of legal and public relations for an asset management and development company. "The girls, Nai and myself - we are loving it here". Wei said he was ready to embrace nature, authenticity, a different culture and pace of life, and a change of focus on Kangaroo Island, where people discover what really matters in life.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YBh6smpfqc8LAq7KVtmah/e1ae8817-93f7-4ef3-934a-fdbba33e826f.jpg/r0_169_1824_1200_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg