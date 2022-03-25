news, local-news, dolphins, nature, wildlife, citizen science

Award winning citizen science project Kangaroo Island/Victor Harbor Dolphin Watch celebrated entering its 17th year of dolphin research recently. Climbing aboard Kangaroo Island Marine Adventures vessel, the volunteers visited Dashwood Bay in the Mission Blue North Coast Hope Spot to collect vital data around the bottlenose dolphins and the habitat which is so critical to their wellbeing. The dolphins appeared in numbers as if to celebrate as well, with lots of frisky "party" type behaviour displayed by the juveniles and newborn calves. Perhaps Dolphin Watch mentor Dr Mike Bossley AM, one of the progenitors of the project, says it best in his brilliant, recently published book "Whales, Dolphins and Me" - Moonglow Publishing. "Undertaking long term studies increases immeasurably the enjoyment to be gained by watching animals in the wild because it allows a much deeper appreciation of what is happening," Dr Bossley writes. "The biologist, be they professional or amateur, certainly gains enormous satisfaction if they have studied their species/environment over an extended period." With a dearth of knowledge about dolphins as characterised by their data deficient status with the IUCN, such longitudinal studies are vital. Volunteers Sharon and Keith Sharp from the Adelaide Dolphin Sanctuary/Whale and Dolphin Conservation joined the crew, which included long serving, dedicated volunteers who have spent many hours over the years supporting the research effort. At the celebration lunch at the Emu Bay Lavender Farm there was an opportunity for coordinator Tony Bartram to thank the volunteers of all ages, sponsors and supporters over the years for their outstanding contributions. Particular note was made of Dolphin Watch operational partner Andrew Neighbour of KI Marine Adventures, who has provided outstanding levels of subsidy and support from the beginning. A perfect example of ecotourism and citizen science joining forces to effect high level conservation outcomes.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YBh6smpfqc8LAq7KVtmah/d2d3982c-dc5b-4c09-9c86-b28de716d09e.JPG/r0_241_4989_3060_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Kangaroo Island/Victor Harbor Dolphin Watch celebrates 17 years of citizen science