Rex on March 24 announced it will increase fares across its domestic and regional networks by $10 in response to the steep increases in operational costs due to "spiraling fuel costs and overall strong inflationary pressures". This comes as the federal government COVID-related subsidy for Rex airlines that covers its flights to Kangaroo Island and other regional destinations is set to expire at the end of March. The Islander understands that Rex flights will continue to Kangaroo Island at least through the month of May. Regional Express airlines over summer continued to operate twice weekly from Adelaide to KI, under the federal government's Regional Airline Network Support mechanism or RANS. See: Kangaroo Island flight schedule reduced, tourism officials optimistic Qantas does not qualify for support on the Adelaide-Kangaroo Island route because it's only available when less than three flights per week are operated by an airline. Kangaroo Island mayor Michael Pengilly said he anticipated flight frequencies by all airlines would increase as tourism picked up. He said he flew on Qantas earlier this month and was pleased to see the aircraft mostly full, also noticing an uptick of international visitors around the Island. Number five on the council's list of priorities for the coming federal election is increased flight frequency to Kangaroo Island. "Aviation is indispensable for tourism, a major engine of economic growth and is vital in facilitating essential health and specialist services to Kangaroo Island residents," the list states. "From March 2022, Qantas will operate 1 flight per day, four days a week. "Accessibility to the Island is critical in the delivery of specialist medical and business support services." The list states the council is seeking a commitment from the federal government provide an ongoing subsidy for airlines to operate daily services to and from Kangaroo Island until demand for services recovers to pre Covid19 levels. Rex meanwhile says fares Australia-wide will increase by $10 with some larger increases in the lower priced promotional fares. Rex's general manager of network strategy, Warrick Lodge said this would be the first time Rex had increased fares in more than three years. "With fuel prices shooting up by over 30 per cent in recent weeks and with supply chains being severely disrupted, the existing ticket prices are no longer tenable," he said. "However, our new fares are still extremely affordable with Sydney-Melbourne and Sydney Brisbane starting from $109. "Rex's Business class starts from $299 and is often even cheaper than Qantas' economy class which can well exceed $500, particularly during periods not competing directly with Rex. "Rex is proud of being a disruptor on the domestic market, bringing record low average fares to consumers for travel on the golden triangle." "We will be bringing in additional aircraft shortly and more major cities in Australia will be able to benefit from Rex's reliable and affordable air travel." The fare increase will be effective for all new sales made from today, Friday, March 25, 2022.

