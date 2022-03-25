news, local-news,

Motion sensor wildlife cameras have captured the resurgence of rare and endangered native animal species visiting SA Water's Middle River Reservoir Reserve on Kangaroo Island, as the region continues to recover from the 2020 bushfires. Surveys were undertaken by Kangaroo Island Land for Wildlife as part of a long-term bushfire recovery monitoring program, with cameras strategically set across the reservoir reserve to help better understand threatened fauna taking refuge within the recovering bushland and to guide feral cat control. Over a six month period, the group recorded species such as the Endangered Heath Goanna, Endangered KI Short-beaked Echidna and the rare Painted Buttonquail. Kangaroo Island Land for Wildlife program manager Heidi Groffen said this is an encouraging result, as the natural vegetation continues to rebound. "We have been monitoring three sites since March 2020, with a number of other threatened species detected on camera, like the Bassian thrush and the Southern brown bandicoot," Heidi said. "Since the bushfires, eight woodland bird species have sadly made it onto the endangered species list, like the western whipbird and the now vulnerable shy heathwren, all of which take refuge within the reserve. "Longer term camera trap monitoring of threatened species is really important when making conservation decisions, as the data guides on-ground actions in protecting species into the future. "It's important for us to engage with landholders like the SA Water team so that these important habitats can continue to be protected." Other species detected by cameras in the reserve include the Tammar wallaby, as well as several birds such as the golden whistler, fan-tailed cuckoo and striated pardalote. The Middle River Water Treatment Plant - which supplies water from the nearby reservoir to more than 1500 local residents and businesses - was successfully repaired following damage caused by the bushfire front in January 2020, despite water supply being maintained to local customers. SA Water's senior manager media, communications and stakeholder engagement, Joshua Zugajev said it was exciting to see more native species return to the site. "Not only serving as an important source of clean and safe drinking water for our customers on Kangaroo Island, we know Middle River also provides a vitally important shelter and habitat for numerous animal and bird species in the area," Joshua said. "As proactive environmental leaders, we know the importance of maintaining the natural health of our ecosystems, and to see these important vulnerable species returning to Middle River is a great result for our team and the wider Island community." Located on the north of Kangaroo Island, the Middle River Reservoir Reserve covers approximately 680 hectares.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YBh6smpfqc8LAq7KVtmah/c615ee7e-ea7b-46cd-b164-4140b426d10d.JPG/r0_237_2560_1683_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Rare animal species snapped at Kangaroo Island Reservoir Reserve