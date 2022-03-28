news, local-news,

Sailing at the Kangaroo Island Yacht Club last Saturday, March 26 was a bit on the tame side, again with a light NE breeze. The course consisted of three triangles and two windward and returns. Each leg of the course was 600 meters. Four Pacers and two windsurfers took to the water, plus a green Maricat sailed by David Rhodes. The start was delayed whilst one of the Pacers had its side stay fixed. By the time the race got underway, the breeze had dropped so one lap was dropped. One should appreciate the time and effort Lynette Ley puts in and the sacrifices she makes. Instead of watching those boys in short shorts, the Crows, she "womaned" the bridge whereas you'll recall she starts the race, then along with the rescue boat, Tenacious, this time with Andrew Geering and Richard Ley, keeps a close watch on the boats and their crews and clocks them in. For the first leg of the course out to the windward mark, the boats were escorted by a pod of dolphins much to the delight of Kiralee Ellson. Actually, to have dolphins so close is a thrill for anyone. And just so you all know, the dolphins came to the Pacers. The Pacers did not go looking for the dolphins. Pacer 5 had a bit of a handicap in that they had three on board. Jack Kay, new arrival from Goolwa, skippered for the first part of the race then Huon Ley for the latter part. Jack Anderson was the for'd hand. From where the scribe was sitting it appeared they crossed the start line first. Scott and Kiralee were the first to make it to the windward mark - first buoy - and they didn't look back. They completed the course in one and a half hours. In second place for most of the race was a much-improved Daniel Pledge and Trish Van Der Linden in Pacer 3, seven minutes after Scott. Pacer 8 Arlen Pledge and Tom Linnet-Geering, picked up a place after the first lap to finish third only three minutes behind dad Daniel. Tom's sense of balance is improving. Perhaps he could teach a couple of oldies. David Rhodes in "that cat" paced himself against Scott for part of the race. Lesson1; If you can't get your boat upright out "at sea" just drift ashore until you can stand up then push the bally thing upright! Graham Langford is happy for sailing to continue until the end of April, but footy takes over soon and by then, I being old and sensitive reckon it's getting a bit cold. - Wayne Loechel

Tame sailing with a light breeze at Kangaroo Island Yacht Club