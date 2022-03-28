news, local-news,

The successful Grassroots Grants program has already let to a range of improvements in Kangaroo Island landscape. KI Landscape Board chairman Andrew "Aphid" Heinrich is delighted to announce $49,000 is available to the community through the latest round of Grassroots Grants program that aims to deliver outcomes that contribute to the KI Landscape Plan 2021-26. This grant is open to local individual landholders, volunteers, schools, community organisations, First Nations and not-for-profit groups. This is the third year of the KI Grassroots Grants and they have been used for some great projects so far including, but not limited to: Parndana Progress Association chairperson Cheryl May said the funding had been instrumental in their project's aims to beautify and clear the Parndana township of weeds. "The grants helped are helping regenerate the town," Cheryl said. "Through the grants we have engaged the local sports club to help with weed control. This has proved proven to be beneficial for improving the infrastructure of the club for its more than 300 members as well." Other than community engagement and empowerment, the effect of this grant has been educational too. "Our younger generation has been helping to remove weeds at our working bees and in doing so have learntedabout the importance of weed control," she said. "Hopefully this will inspire the next generation to continue this work into the future." The Parndana Progress Association, through the KI Grassroots Grants, will hold its next 'weed busting' workshop on Sunday, April 10 from 9 am, starting at the Parndana Sports Club. Please contact Cheryl May on 0427 596 013 for more information. The KI Grassroots Grants are available to support one year projects between $1,000 and $8,000. Applications for the KI Grassroots Grants will open on March 31, 2022 and close on May 6, to enable successful projects to begin on July 1. Phone the KI Landscape Board on 8553 2476 for more information and help with the online application form, or go to: www.landscape.sa.gov.au/ki/community-connections/funding/2022-kangaroo-island-grassroots-grants-round The application form can be found at: https://landscape.smartygrants.com.au/KIGrassrootsGrants2022

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YBh6smpfqc8LAq7KVtmah/9b7ad8bc-75cf-4394-91d0-96ab84f6a03f.jpg/r134_527_3270_2299_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Kangaroo Island Landscape Board announces its $49,000 'Grassroots Grants'