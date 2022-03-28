news, local-news,

There are currently eight post-bushfire conservation projects underway on Kangaroo Island under the Landcare banner. Coordinating the efforts on the Island is Landcare-Led Bushfire Recovery project officer for KI, Deb Laver. Last week, she hosted a visit from representatives from Landcare SA and the National Landcare Network. These included Rowan Ewings, who is the national program manager for Landcare-Led Bushfire Recovery, and also Landcare South Australia chairperson Sarah Barrett. They visited local organisers from five of the eight funded projects here on KI. "It was great to be able to showcase a number of the funded projects on Kangaroo Island with them," Deb said. This included the innovative large-scale remote trap monitoring system being undertaken by the KI Landscape Board cat control team, which they saw in action at the Buck family property at Gosse. Deb and the visitors walked the bush with Andy Collis and Dr Jessica Marsh of the South Australia Museum's invertebrate species conservation project, which is funded by the Landcare Led Bushfire Recovery project. This project is focusing on the surveying invertebrate species at risk of extinction in unburnt refuges on KI, with particular focus on two KI endemic and Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act-designated threatened invertebrate species, Moggridgea rainbowi (Australian trapdoor spider) and the Zephyrarchaea austini (assasin spider). Deb said the visitors were impressed that several Landcare-funded projects were using Australian first technologies, for example Felixer machines and 4G trap alert system to eliminate feral cats. Then there had been the thermal assistance aerial cull of feral pigs. "KI really is leading the way in vertebrate pest management," she said. Something else that stood out was the spirit of cooperation. "Everyone is working together, graziers, National Parks, KI Landscape Board, volunteers, schools and conservationists," Deb said. "We're sharing lessons learned, scientific knowledge and findings to better prepare communities to respond to the impacts of bushfires in the future. "We can ask what is importance of monitoring and ongoing resourcing - are we making an impact? And how can we deliver projects in most cost and time efficient manner? "This leads on to how the advances in technology have been able to assist with this. And knowing what we have got before it is gone - birds and spiders." The Landcare Led Bushfire Recovery project has been supported by the federal government's Bushfire Recovery Program for Wildlife and their Habitat fund. You can read more about the Landcare Led Bushfire Recovery Project at: https://landcareledbushfiregrants.org.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YBh6smpfqc8LAq7KVtmah/b77d8ee1-ac12-4492-a82f-368113111793.JPG/r0_146_6000_3536_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg