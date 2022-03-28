news, local-news,

National Parks planned another prescribed burn, this time for northern boundary of Seal Bay Conservation Park, east of the Seal Bay Road, 1km to the south west of Murray Lagoon, on Tuesday, March 29, weather conditions permitting. The burn will commence at 1pm and is expected to be complete by 12am. It will affect about 215.7 hectares within the park. A significant smoke column is to be expected during the burn, this is normal for fires in Coastal Mallee and smoke may be visible over the following days. The objective of the burn is to create low fuel areas to limit the likelihood of bushfire spreading from Seal Bay Conservation Park and increase firefighter safety along fire access tracks. Lake Ada Track and Emmet Track will be closed with no public access during the burn. In the days following, some residual smoke may be seen to the north, along South Coast Road. This follows the National Parks prescribed burn undertaken on March 21 at nearby Cape Gantheaume Conservation Park. A spokesperson for National Parks and Wildlife Service fire management said that prescribed burn went to plan, with crews still patrolling the burn site. "The edge burn successfully reduced fuels within the 30 hectare zone. This has put NPWS in a great position for future operations within the reserve," the spokesperson said.

