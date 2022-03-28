news, local-news,

Miss World South Australia, Taydam Knowles will this weekend walk across Kangaroo Island to raise funds for Variety. Taydam arrives on SeaLink ferry on Friday, April 1 and will immediately begin her 160-kilometre walk from Penneshaw to The Remarkable Rocks. The team at The Adelaide Set and The Australia Set Productions will be documenting the trip to raise $20,000 for The Variety Children's Charity. The walk is expected to take Taydam five days she anticipates finishing on Tuesday. April 5. Taydam will be walking on the journey in connection with her 'Beauty With A Purpose' project, supporting live and local businesses, and youth groups. She is competing in the Miss World National Final held at the Palazzo Versace, Gold Coast Queensland on April 29. With what will be a five-day walk, the team will be taking to social media to keep their Adelaide Set audience engaged with the process of the walk - including their personal obstacles. In the week before the team leave, they have set an extraordinary goal to raise $20,000 thousand for The Variety Children's Charity through a Go Fund Me page. For donations, head to: https://gofund.me/9a007ce1 In previous years, the founder of The Adelaide Set has achieved multiple charity walks including walking from Adelaide to Mount Gambier and raising $10,000 thousand to Beyond Blue and Kura Yerlo. To follow the team's journey, be sure to follow their Facebook and Instagram at @theadelaideset and @theaustraliaset.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YBh6smpfqc8LAq7KVtmah/db6a156c-d8d8-4c68-9bbe-e7da84e27dbc.jpg/r0_34_1170_695_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg