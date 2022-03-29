  1. Home
New Shoots Music Festival to lift Kangaroo Island spirits

Local News
LOCAL TALENT: KI musician Sam Kempster will be taking to the stage on the Penneshaw Oval with some legends of the Aussie rock world. Photo supplied

The New Shoots Music Festival is on this Saturday, April 2 at Penneshaw Oval.

The inaugural festival hosting an incredible new line up led by Australian music rock royalty Something For Kate and Jebediah, South Australia's national rockers Bad//Dreems, who will join the already announced line up of Ash Grunwald, Maddy Jane, Tilly Tjala Thomas, Rat Tamango, and KI locals, Charlotte Gilfillan and Sam Kempster.

Kangaroo Island local Charlotte Gilfillan will perform at the New Shoots Music Festival. Photo supplied

New Shoots was born out the eastern end of KI wanting to give back after the bushfires, - hence the name "New Shoots" - but has suffered numerous COVID setbacks.

Committee member Darren Chapman said it was more than just fundraising, it was about lifting the spirit of the community.

"While the fundraising element of the festival has always been primarily the end goal in mind, it should also be noted that the intent of providing a quality event to the people of the island has also been a massive focus," Darren said.

"The local island population has been dealt some pretty savage cards in the last two years and the New Shoots festival is a chance for people to come together and shake off a bit of the emotional dust that has settled on the collective shoulders of the community and to just have a great time."

Something for Kate will perform at the New Shoots Music Festival on Kangaroo Island. Photo supplied

Jebediah will perform at the New Shoots Music Festival on Kangaroo Island. Photo supplied

The crew from Goodboy Events in Adelaide have been working hard with the local committee to make the music festival a reality, meeting with stakeholders, including council representatives and local businesses.

There will be camping available. Tickets and more information, sign up via www.newshootsmusicfestival.com.au

