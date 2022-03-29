news, local-news, New Shoots Music Festival, entertainment, Kangaroo Island

The New Shoots Music Festival is on this Saturday, April 2 at Penneshaw Oval. The inaugural festival hosting an incredible new line up led by Australian music rock royalty Something For Kate and Jebediah, South Australia's national rockers Bad//Dreems, who will join the already announced line up of Ash Grunwald, Maddy Jane, Tilly Tjala Thomas, Rat Tamango, and KI locals, Charlotte Gilfillan and Sam Kempster. New Shoots was born out the eastern end of KI wanting to give back after the bushfires, - hence the name "New Shoots" - but has suffered numerous COVID setbacks. Committee member Darren Chapman said it was more than just fundraising, it was about lifting the spirit of the community. "While the fundraising element of the festival has always been primarily the end goal in mind, it should also be noted that the intent of providing a quality event to the people of the island has also been a massive focus," Darren said. "The local island population has been dealt some pretty savage cards in the last two years and the New Shoots festival is a chance for people to come together and shake off a bit of the emotional dust that has settled on the collective shoulders of the community and to just have a great time." The crew from Goodboy Events in Adelaide have been working hard with the local committee to make the music festival a reality, meeting with stakeholders, including council representatives and local businesses. There will be camping available. Tickets and more information, sign up via www.newshootsmusicfestival.com.au

