Penneshaw Oval was buzzing on Saturday, March 26 as it played host to the annual battle between Yankalilla and Goolwa/Port Elliot for the Kangaroo Island Cup. The Great Southern Football League Women's KI Cup started in 2020 and is a way of bringing women's footy to the Island, as interest to play shown by local women and girls grows. With both clubs bringing over their open women, under 17, and under 14 sides, there was a sizeable crowd at the oval. The under 14s played first, and a large chunk of the Yankalilla side was made up of girls from the Island. It was a fun way to start the day as the next generation of women's footballers enjoyed their time on the field. Next up were the under 17s, which also had local representation. While the first quarter was tight and low-scoring, Yankalilla managed to break away and led Goolwa/Port Elliot by 15 points at half time. The Magpies made a comeback, kicking four goals to two in the third quarter. But the Tigers held their opponents to a single point in the last quarter while kicking three goals themselves. The final score was Goolwa/Port Elliot 5.4 (34) to Yankalilla 9.6 (60). For Goolwa/Port Elliot, the best players were Deriney Headon, Indiana Quaremba, Chelsea Pearce, Rachael Ascensio, and Allara Ramasawmy. The Magpies' goal kickers were D Headon with three and Quaremba and Anabella Walden with one each. For Yankalilla, the best players were Molly Watters, Kelesha Rewiti-Edwards, Leilani Edwards, Jemma Fulton, Tara-Jayne Ludlow, and Molly Agnew. The Tigers' goal kickers were Ludlow with three, Edwards and Mexie Marks with two each, and Amelia Bilney and Tahlia Parsons with one each. The last match of the day was the open women's division, which was a display of great skill. Both teams are known for their ferocity and physicality, which certainly was shown on Penneshaw's deck. Yankalilla got out to a one-goal lead at quarter time. The second quarter was fairly even with Goolwa/Port Elliot scoring just two more points than Yankalilla, who held onto a four-point lead at half time, 3.3 (21) to 4.1 (25). The Magpies gained the upper hand in the third quarter, scoring two goals to the Tigers' two points and leading by six points at the last break. The Tigers weren't going down without a fight, but it wasn't enough of a fight to take home the win and the cup. The Magpies stormed home to come out on top, 6.5 (41) to 5.3 (33). For Goolwa/Port Elliot, the best players were Kaya Angus, Amber McKinlay, Megan Hoad, Lacey Cuthbert, and Tayla Hoad. The Magpies' goal kickers were Kaya Angus with two and Caitlin Curyer, Deriney Headon, and T Hoad with one each. For Yankalilla, the best players were Teagan Stewart, Chloe Howlett, Kelesha Rewiti-Edwards, Bianca Jones, Lisa Henley, and Natasha Hunt. The Tigers' goal kickers were Erin Smith with two and Henley, Hunt, and Madi Munroe with one each. Numerous girls and women from the Island will play in the GSFLW for Yankalilla this season.

