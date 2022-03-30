news, local-news, kangarooisland, kangaroos, nature, widlife, landscape board, cat fence

Pelican Lagoon resident James Newcomer presented the KI Landscape Board with issues he documented with the new feral cat barrier fence now dividing the Dudley Peninsula. He presented a power-point document complete with maps and photos to the board at its monthly board meeting last Wednesday, April 23. Among those issues are mobs of kangaroos separated by the fence and on occasion being herded into the fence by landowners and visitors. Kangaroos have been making holes in the fence while other wildlife have attempted to burrow underneath the fence. The fence has also been collecting aquatic vegetation where it runs into the lagoon. Power-generating solar cells have been fouled by bird droppings and remote cameras obscured by weeds. Mr Newcomer also questioned why the route of the fence had been altered around the proposed golf course, closer to the sea eagle nest. He also noted the acute angle of the fence at its half-way point was herding kangaroos into that single spot. The only place for kangaroos, and also cats, to cross was at Hog Bay Road. See: KI cat-proof fence that divides peninsula nears completion Acting board chairman Michael Pengilly questioned how individuals including tour guides gained access through private property. KI Landscape Board general manager Will Durrack thanked Mr Newcomer for his well-documented and evidenced report and said the feral cat eradication team would investigate the issues. He said that the bigger conservation picture needed to be kept in mind and the cat barrier fence was set to create "a living ark".

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YBh6smpfqc8LAq7KVtmah/7c5bebbf-4282-40cf-94c4-279961e0426c.jpg/r198_1632_2090_2701_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg