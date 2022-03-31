news, local-news, bushfire, rebuild, kangaroo island, roo lagoon, wood turning, craftsman, woodwork

Jonny Gloyne will officially reopen the Roo Lagoon Homestead and wood turning gallery at 2pm on Saturday, April 9. And everyone is invited. It will attended by mayor Michael Pengilly and Vickie Chapman and there may even be a ribbon to cut. Jonnny with the help of friends and some generous donations has totally rebuilt the Roo Lagoon property himself. See: Roo Lagoon gallery ready for reopening He finished the homestead building last last year and it has been open to guests since about January, able to sleep up to 12 guests at a time. And now he has finished the Australian Red Gum Gallery and also filled it with his handmade salt and pepper grinders, clocks, bowls, barometers, cheese and bread boards and more. He mills his own timber with a mill that was donated after a GoFundMe page was set up and has secured local red gum, swamp gum and cap gum timber. Some of the timber has come from fire damaged trees at Hanson Bay and other locations impacted on by the fires. You can check it out at: http://australianredgumgallery.com.au/

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YBh6smpfqc8LAq7KVtmah/870c13ee-80f2-4161-81f1-4f612089201b.JPG/r10_551_3991_2800_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg