Leon Bignell sworn in as local member at Parndana pub

Leon Bignell was officially sworn in for a second term as the member for Mawson at the Parndana Hotel on Wednesday, March 30. Mr Bignell wanted to have the ceremony in the heartland of Kangaroo Island where he spent so much time during and after the bushfires, connecting with local residents. He invited returning officer Peter Verkerk to make the ferry trip over to conduct the ceremony, reading out the final results and presenting Mr Bignell with his certificate of election. For the record, the Labor incumbent member beat his Liberal opponent Amy Williams 15,332 to 8686, in the two-party count after the distribution of preference. The first preference vote was a similar 12,288 to 6742. This was the first time a Labor member has swept all four Kangaroo Island booths in a state election and Mr Bignell acknowledged everyone who voted. He also acknowledged the other candidates, especially the ones that actually lived in the electorate, with only Labor, Liberal and the Greens fielding local candidates. He paid tribute to Amy Williams, with whom he stood side by side at the polling places, often with both their family members also present. "We would take turns on coffee runs," he said. "We've been through a lot with fires, COVID and now the war overseas and the last thing people want to see is more conflict," he said. "We the candidates set an example of being kind and respectful to one another." He said he wanted to be sworn in at Parndana because of the important role it played in his life. He joked that he had visited often as a journalist and then a minister in the previous government but he only really got to know the town and district after the fires. He said he now understood why people wanted to live in the middle of the Island and the history and connection to the land through the Soldier Settlers scheme. "The fires were the worst of time but they also brought about the best in people," he said. "I think of all those special connections we made during and since those deadly fires. "Those moments in time and those connections will be there for me forever." Helping others was one of the best thing anyone could do and whatever your skill level or talent, whether you could hold a hose a not, there was always something that could be done to help. He apologised for not bringing his dog Dusty along, who had become quite a celebrity on the mainland after he adopted him as one of a litter that survived the fire in their kennel off Pioneer Bend Road. Mr Bigell encouraged everyone to watch "Dusty the Movie", which can be viewed below: He said he saw the swearing in ceremony as a "commitment ceremony" not only to Islanders but all of the Mawson electorate. He said he was looking forward to his next four years in State Parliament working for the electorate. He was not afraid to stand up for issues that his electorate wanted resolved, even if went against party lines, such as was the case for opposition to drilling for oil in the Great Australian Bight. He travelled Norway to pass on the message from locals and said he was eventually able to change the minds of his party leaders to oppose drilling. Voters on Kangaroo Island would have noticed longer lines in the state election on March 19, particularly in Kingscote. Returning officer for Mawson, Peter Verkerk said it was simply a matter of COVID restrictions requiring a great separation between the voting screens. There were fewer screens, hence fewer voters could vote at once. Also, there were three times the number of non-resident voters in Kingscote, and also reports of more non residents at two of three other polling places. At Penneshaw, there were more construction workers from the SA Water project, while voting officials at Parndana also noticed more non resident voters, a combination of tourists and construction workers.

