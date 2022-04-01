news, local-news,

A group of Kangaroo Island women artists, who've spent 15 years creating lasting impressions on a printing press in a Kingscote backyard shed, break the mold of the solitary studio artist. Ros Stoldt, Sharon Clifford and Merril Hansen are three members of Shed Print Studio, formed in 2006 when five women artists agreed to make prints together one day each month. Their artworks, along with an explanatory exposition of multiple print-making techniques, will be hung at ImPRESSions exhibition in the Kangaroo Island Art Society (KIAS) gallery, Murray Street, opening April 16 until May 1. KIAS members and contemporary printmakers who will also exhibit works are Peter Hastwell, Jane Evans, Prue Coulls plus Jenny Clapson, an early pioneer of solar print-making in Australia. Jenny has been a mentor and inspiration to many Kangaroo Island artists and with the purchase of her prints by South Australian and National Art Galleries, is one of our most acclaimed visual artists. Artists who formed Shed Print Studio fell under the spell of solar plate printing at a workshop run by Sharon Clifford who'd graduated from Adelaide art school in the 1990s. Sharon explained, "I'm enthusiastic about print-making because it produces multiple art works, whereas a painting will yield one final result. I also love experimenting with the variety of printing techniques which give different effects and outcomes. The print-making group has been a great opportunity to exchange ideas and problem-solve with other artists." Visitors to ImPRESSions exhibition will get a thorough understanding about these evocative printing terms and techniques - Eco, Lino, Gelli Plate, Solar Plate Etching, Mono, Reduction, Dry Point, Screen Printing and Collagraph. KIAS exhibition organizers/artists hope to secure an enduring future for creative printing on Kangaroo Island by increasing public enthusiasm for printing processes ranging from extremely simple for a beginner to more intricate and professional. - Catherine Murphy

Lasting ImPRESSions at Kangaroo Island Art Society gallery