Parks of Central and Western Kangaroo Island Management Plan officially adopted

The Parks of Central and Western Kangaroo Island Management Plan was recommended for adoption by the Parks and Wilderness Council at their meeting in early February. It was adopted by the outgoing minister for environment and water, from the previous government David Speirs on February 18. The full amended-version of the management plan can be viewed online, included a detailed analysis of submissions report that analyses all the feedback received during consultation. The plan can be viewed at: Parks-of-Western-and-Central-KI-Park-Management-Plan-2022.pdf (environment.sa.gov.au) Analysis of Submissions: Parks-of-Western-and-Central-KI-Summary-of-Submissions.pdf (environment.sa.gov.au) The breakdown of submissions shows the number of comments on either side of contentious debates including fire trail access in wilderness areas, as well as private development in parks. The National Parks planning division thanked all those who made submissions for the input into the planning process, both during the plan's development, and the three-month consultation period. Some key changes to the plan as a result of feedback include removing camping from the low impact category and placing all campsites into visitor use zones, further mapping to reflect all visitor use zones, and a greater emphasis on a conservation first approach throughout the plan. The incoming Labor state government in its election pledges stated it opposed private development inside Flinders Chase National Park. It's unclear how this impacts on one company's plans to build two lodges on the wilderness track. Representatives from Public Parks not Private Playgrounds Group, including members of Friends of Parks KI Western Districts and EcoAction KI, in recent months have visited the proposed sites with the Australian Walking Company. The Islander was told the company was willing to make some adjustments to the sites, moving some buildings further away from the coast. Friends of Parks KI Western Districts spokesperson Bev Maxwell, said the group was now waiting for clarification from the new government and incoming environment minister Susan Close on where things stood with private development in the national park. While recognising this, PPNPP members, are still concerned about both sites however, which due to the low coastal vegetation are still very visible along the coastline. Regarding the management plan, Ms Maxwell noted the volume of feedback and interest. The 158 comments and submissions far exceeded other park plans out for consideration at the same time, including the well-known Cleland National Park that only received 95. This indicated the large number of people who are concerned about proposed changes to parks on western KI, she said. "Members are concerned that the new plan which will be the basis for management decisions for years to come still lacks strong protection for our unique plants, animals and landscapes valued by both locals and visitors to the island," she said.

