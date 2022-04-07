House of the Week: Western River Homestead

news, property, kangaroo island, western river, house of the week, real estate view

5 BED | 4 BATH One of Kangaroo Island's most iconic properties, Western River Homestead, along with the surrounding 42 hectares of land is now for sale. Full of history, the property includes the magnificent, recently renovated homestead; a highly atmospheric barn-conversion cottage; a pitch-roofed garage and a wonderful stone ruin of seven main rooms. Western River runs through the property alongside the house and down to the beautiful sandy beach that is Western River Cove. Formal and informal living areas, a state-of-the-art kitchen and a fabulous wrap-around verandah make the homestead ideal for entertaining. The combination of house and cottage gives a total of five bedrooms and four bathrooms providing ample accommodation for family and friends. Water supply is assured with two large dams and a 33,000-gallon underground rainwater tank. Mains electricity, satellite connection for television and internet are also installed. Located at Western River Cove on the North Coast of the Island and around seventy kilometres west of Kingscote, the property has huge appeal for adventurous holiday-makers.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KpjE2DJ3HKDDDckSzxhuAA/6e4ba404-30da-4eb8-b12b-79dd3f9dde50.JPG/r323_0_5291_2807_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg