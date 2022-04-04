Our star Georgie inspires next generation of KI netballers

news, local-news,

Some of Kangaroo Island's up-and-coming netballers travelled to Adelaide to watch their homegrown hero in action. Sasha Berlin, Imogen Windsor, Lily Trethewey, Sienna Madigan, and Sierra and Ava Mills were among the crowd at Netball SA Stadium on Saturday, March 26 to watch Georgie Horjus play in the Adelaide Thunderbirds' first game of the 2022 Suncorp Super Netball season. The former Parndana player has a great influence on many of the Island's netballers. The six young fans are all members of the Thunderbirds and love Horjus' love her level head on court, her competitiveness, and how she uses space. They love watching her in action and they look up to her and aspire to be like her. Her elite skills saw her awarded player of the match, and her side beat Collingwood by four goals, 54 to 50. The Thunderbirds also won in round two against the GIANTS, 56 to 43. All Kangaroo Island Netball Association (KINA) clubs are now busy organising their teams in the grades Fun Net, 9 and under, 11 and under, 13 and under, 15 and under, and A, B, C and D for the upcoming season, which starts on April 23. Marty Kay is the new KINA president, and the incoming club presidents are Tam Bailey (Dudley United), Grace Sheridan (Kingscote vice president), Tracy Mills (Parndana), Bev Nolan (Western Districts), and Shaisee Hamlyn (Wisanger). Netball got off to a start Monday night with an invitation from carnival convenor Kate Murray to players to attend trials at Parndana for the 2022 KINA Representative Teams of 11 and under, 13 and under, 15 and under, and 17 and under. Expressions of interest are open for any seniors wishing to participate. Kingscote and Wisanger's netball courts are now completed and ready for the upcoming season, with grants from the Office of Recreation and Sport to the value of $30,000 allowing the works to occur. Both Kingscote and Wisanger also used money donated from the Mayoral Bushfire Fund, their clubs, and private sponsors to make up the deposit as the total cost for the courts was between $50,000 and $60,000. - Maggie Patterson and Dani Brown

Our star Georgie inspires next generation of KI netballers