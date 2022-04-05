Truck driver dies after Penneshaw crash

news, local-news,

A 27-year-old Kangaroo Island man has died after the truck he was driving left the road and plunged down an embankment onto rocks at Penneshaw on Tuesday morning, April 5. According to an SA Police spokesman, emergency services were called by members of the public to Clark Street and Christmas Street, near the Penneshaw boat ramp, just after 8am on Tuesday, April 5. "A truck left the road and went down an embankment and onto the rocks," he said. The emergency services took some time to navigate the terrain and access the semi-trailer. Sadly, the local man, who was the only person in the truck, passed away at the scene of the crash. A State Emergency Service spokesman said the service attended the "heavy rescue". "A truck was involved in an accident; we're not sure if another car was involved ... but the truck has gone about 50 metres off the road," he said. The Country Fire Service had two trucks attending the crash. Major Crash Investigators attended to look at the site and circumstances. Boaties were urged to use caution in and around Penneshaw Harbour and Backstairs Passage, as numerous two-metre cubed crates on board the truck at the time of the crash had gone into the water as a result. The Department for Infrastructure and Transport said the mariners should keep an eye out for the "floating hazards" and report any navigation danger or floating objects. Investigations are continuing, and SA Police is urging anyone who saw the crash or saw the truck travelling in the area to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or at crimestopperssa.com.au. The man's death is the 22nd life lost on SA roads this year.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YBh6smpfqc8LAq7KVtmah/277e0c9c-e3d8-4ca4-9e2b-ea9b94596dc7.jpg/r10_242_4022_2509_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg