Truck goes down embankment in serious crash at Penneshaw

Police are attending a serious crash at Penneshaw where a truck has gone down an embankment. According to an SA Police spokesman, emergency services were called to Clark Street and Christmas Street just after 8am on Tuesday, April 5. "A truck left the road and went down an embankment and onto the rocks," he said. "We don't know if it's in the water and we don't know the outcome." The condition of the driver is unknown at this time, but SA Ambulance is on the scene. SA Police said in a statement that emergency crews were currently trying to access the truck. A State Emergency Service spokesman said the service was attending the "heavy rescue". "A truck was involved in an accident; we're not sure if another car was involved ... but the truck has gone about 50 metres off the road," he said. The Country Fire Service has two trucks attending the crash, and Major Crash Investigators are making their way there now. The SAPOL spokesman said he was waiting to hear from Kangaroo Island police for more details. MORE TO COME

