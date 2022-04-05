Bowlers represent Island with pride

news, local-news,

Four local bowlers have made Kangaroo Island proud with their selection and performance at the Country Round Robin. Michelle Barrett, Judy Bell, Pattey Burry and Gayle Steinwedel competed at the event, which was held at Lockleys Bowling Club in Adelaide. The competition ran for four days and 16 women travelled to the event from each region, with eight regions in total represented. All country regions compete and play seven games over four days, and the local ladies' region won five games to come in at second spot. Judy, Gayle and Pattey all won four games, and Michelle was part of the best performing rink, having won six games and a draw. From the 16 women playing, nine were chosen to represent the region at the Prestige Medley this Saturday and Sunday at Playford Bowling Club. Michelle has been chosen to play in the pairs, and Gayle and Judy in the fours. The Kangaroo Island Bowling Association thanked Sealink for its sponsorship and assistance with travel costs.

