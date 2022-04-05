news, local-news,

Live music brought Penneshaw Oval to life on Saturday, April 2 as the inaugural New Shoots Music Festival bloomed for all to see - and hear. About 1200 people attended the music festival, which hosted nine various Australian artists, led by rock band Something for Kate. Also among the lineup were Jebediah, Bad//Dreems, Ash Grunwald, Maddy Jane, Tilly Tjala Thomas, Rat Tamango, and Kangaroo Island's own Charlotte Gilfillan and Sam Kempster. East End Events committee chairman Andy Gilfillan said it was "absolutely amazing" and did not expect how wonderful the day would be. "It was incredible to see people happy and smiling and dancing," he said. "There was a mosh pit and crowd surfers - it was not what I was expecting." He said there was a real mix of age groups in the crowd, which reflected the diverse bill that was booked for the day. "We threw the lineup to the event management team - with a committee of nine, we could never make a decision on a lineup," he said. Many camped next door to the festival site and used the following day to explore the island and spent many dollars at local businesses. He said the committee was glad to have received funding from Austrade, which allowed them to put on a professional, high quality show with top-grade equipment. He hoped the minds of a handful of concerned locals were at ease after seeing the success of the event. "We needed to convince the local community that it would go okay, and show them there's a lot of respect from the people coming over," he said. "Seeing so much joy, and happy people, everyone was on such a high - it's great we're able to do this thing where people can get out and hug and dance." Mr Gilfillan was grateful to all who travelled from near and far for the festival, and was "very keen" to see the event return in 2023. "We're crunching the numbers to see what's in the kitty for next year," Mr Gilfillan said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/usekyTuZfyh2J4xRMVJpZf/791426e4-6a49-4fee-aa5c-f66a8d892270.jpg/r0_14_2100_1200_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg