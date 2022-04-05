Football season fixture unveiled

news, local-news,

The season fixture for the Kangaroo Island Football League as been announced as teams across the region prepare to have a successful season. Round one will kick off on April 23 with Kingscote taking on Penneshaw and Dudley United facing Western Districts. Wisanger will have the first bye. The season will have a few interruptions, on June 4 all teams will have a bye as the league prepares to take on the Southern Football League at Penneshaw on Sunday, June 5. There will also be a bye for the country champs on July 16. Dudley will host semi final one on Saturday August 20 and Kingscote will host semi final two one Sunday August 21. Those making it to the preliminary finals will play at Wisanger on August 27. And the final clash of the season will take place at Western Districts on September 3. Junior colts will play from 10am, seniors kick off at 11am, reserve games will start at 12.30pm and the sirens will sound at 2.15pm to start the A grade. Results from all games will be printed in The Islander.

