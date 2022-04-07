Patterson and her Scorpions make WNCL final

news, local-news,

Kangaroo Island cricketer Bridget Patterson and her South Australian teammates fell agonisingly short of being named Women's National Cricket League (WNCL) champions for 2022. On March 27, the South Australian Scorpions took on the Tasmanian Tigers in the WNCL final in Hobart. Having won the toss, the Scorpions elected to bat first at Blundstone Arena. Kingscote-born Patterson opened the batting with Emma de Broughe and they began building a solid partnership. Unfortunately, 27-year-old Patterson was the first wicket the Tigers collected, and she was run out for 24. The Scorpions set 242 for the Tigers to chase. Tasmania's batters came to play, and they pushed through to reach the total with ease and won by nine wickets. It was a disappointing end to an exciting season for the Scorpions. Patterson remains on the Adelaide Strikers' WBBL list, having signed for three seasons in September 2020. She has played 102 games for the Strikers and has amassed 1293 runs during that time, at a strike rate of 98.78 and with an average of 17.24.

