Anzac Day services to be held across Kangaroo Island

Dawn services and commemorative ceremonies will be held across Kangaroo Island on Anzac Day (April 25). Kangaroo Island RSL president Peter Denholm confirmed the details of each service. American River A 6.15am Dawn Service at Remembrance Reserve, followed by a gunfire breakfast at the Town Hall cooked by the American River Progress Association. Kingscote A 6.15am Dawn Service at War Memorial Park, followed by a gunfire breakfast at the Lions Hall. At 10.30am, the ANZAC March, led by the local Cadets, forms up at the Gallery and heads to the oval. At 10.45am, a Commemorative Service is at Memorial Park, and Ozone will provide refreshments after. The Anglican Bishop of Adelaide is conducting part of both services. Parndana A 9am ANZAC Commemorative Service at the War Memorial, followed by a breakfast at Parndana Club. Penneshaw A 9am ANZAC Commemorative Service at the War Memorial, followed by morning tea at the Penneshaw Town Hall, cooked by the Penneshaw Progress Association. Commemorative sport An Anzac Day round for netball and football will be played.

