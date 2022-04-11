Kingscote silos' artwork officially unveiled

news, local-news,

The stunning artwork which adorns the Kingscote Silos has been officially opened in a special ceremony held on Friday, April 8. Member for Bragg and sixth-generation Islander Vicki Chapman had the honour of conducting the opening. Also in attendance was Kangaroo Island Council mayor Michael Pengilly, silo property owners Scott and Judith Shurven, Kangaroo Island Tourist Authority (KITA) officials Pierre Gregor and Susi Whitehead, and Advance Kingscote Progress Association (AKPA) executives. Numerous AKPA members and others who had an active role in the project were also in attendance. AKPA chair John Clements and vice chair Graeme Connell made speeches, as did Mr Gregor, Ms Chapman, and AKPA . Unfortunately due to other commitments, the artists Cam Scale and Andy Davis were unable to attend. Although there was no ribbon to cut, Ms Chapman gave a laudable "ta-da" to announce the official opening. After the opening, a meat-and-salad lunch was cooked up by the Kingscote Men's Shed and served by AKPA members to the numerous guests.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/usekyTuZfyh2J4xRMVJpZf/68a67a00-6244-4836-b6d7-a4ac267dde56.jpg/r18_108_1000_663_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg