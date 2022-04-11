Grant to build capacity for live music at Seddon venue

news, local-news,

A live music venue at Seddon will be able to buy better equipment after it was announced as a recipient of the federal government's Live Music Australia grant program. The Shearing Shed, which is at Eleanor Downs on Hickmans Road, is the beneficiary of a $57,888 grant through the program. The funds will go towards an upgrade of power cabling and the installation of a PA system, lighting, and a new generator. South Australian Senator Andrew McLachlan said the grant would help the venue build the capacity to host local and visiting original artists. "As the home of the Kangaroo Island Fringe Festival, The Shearing Shed provides an important space for artists to bring their vibrant performances to the community," he said. "Following the devastating Black Summer bushfires and the effects of COVID-19 on the local tourism economy, our government is committed to supporting the arts scene on Kangaroo Island to ensure that it thrives. "This critical funding will deliver quality Australian live music, provide a platform for local upcoming artists and help The Shearing Shed maximise its economic sustainability." Round four of the Live Music Australia grant program has a pool of $20 million in funding to support the return of live music. Mr McLachlan said the program would support rebuilding venues, boosting the local economy, and bringing arts and music back into Australian communities. Minister for the Arts Paul Fletcher said he wanted venues and pubs that host live music to "rebuild and become operational as COVID-19 restrictions continue to ease". "We want our live music venues primed to host performances, to engage and entertain audiences, and to maximise their economic recovery and sustainability," he said. "To date the Morrison Government has committed more than $10 million under the program to support more than 400 live music venues get Australian artists back on stage, increase job opportunities for venue staff and help live music venues thrive again."

