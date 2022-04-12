KI Football League's 2022 season looming

news, local-news,

With summer sport all wrapped up, football and netball season is just around the corner on Kangaroo Island. Vice president Cathie Tydeman said this year's Kangaroo Island Football League competition has a full contingent of three teams at all five clubs. The league will have a new president at the helm, with Dan Florance taking the reins from Ms Tydeman, who was the interim president after Heath Gurney stepped down. "Dan is very well-respected and his kids are very good sportsmen," Ms Tydeman said. The committee has more new faces, including Tash Walden as secretary and Damian McCann as football operations co-ordinator. "(Damian's) role is shared across the Southern Football League and KIFL, it is a paid role, and we had bushfire funding for the first two years of his role," Ms Tydeman said. "He will look at a bit of governance, data management, and funding." A new umpire has also joined the ranks; they are a Golden Whistle recipient who lives on the mainland but has property on the Island and is keen to be involved. The 2022 fixture begins with an Anzac Day round on April 23. Breakthrough Round will be held on May 7 as a fundraiser for the Breakthrough Foundation, which Ms Tydeman said had done a lot for KI in terms of mental health training. "The island has really embraced the foundation," she said. Reconciliation Round will coincide with association representative matches against the Southern Football League on June 5. A $30,000 grant from headspace will see clubs receiving three new sets of guernseys, including one with an Indigenous design created in conjunction with clubs and Indigenous artists. "Kingscote already has something in the wings," Ms Tydeman said. The league is also supporting a decent-sized group of women and girls to play in the Great Southern Football League Women's competition for Yankalilla; up to 15 players hit the park in one day, with a core group of six to eight making the trip each week.

