Federal election has been called

news, local-news,

With Prime Minister Scott Morrison calling the election over the weekend, Islanders are urged to check their details on the Electoral Roll. It is compulsory for all Australian citizens aged 18 years or older to vote in the federal election, which will take place on Saturday, May 21. But citizens must be correctly enrolled on the Electoral Roll by 8pm local time on Monday, April 18. To enrol or to make sure your details are up-to-date, visit www.check.aec.gov.au. For details on how to vote while overseas, postal voting, mobile polling, and COVID-19 safety measures, visit www.aec.gov.au/election/. Kangaroo Island residents fall in the electorate of Mayo, a seat which is currently held by Rebekha Sharkie. Candidate nominations will be declared on Friday, April 22. Early voting begins on Monday, May 9.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/PQP7txYTpGTqqwyn5S88uw/41332230-d986-4381-989b-46dad38d5c7b.jpg/r0_30_600_369_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg