news, local-news,

Many years ago Kangaroo Island was the spiritual home for First Nations people on the South Australian mainland. Deceased people were buried facing the island. This is part of a fascinating story of pre-colonisation Aboriginal life told by cultural awareness trainer and exponent of smoking ceremonies, Mickey O'Brien. Mr O'Brien, whose Kaurna name is Kumatpi Marrupya, provides cultural awareness training to the South Australian police and is employed by the service. He revealed aspects of Aboriginal lifestyle while conducting a smoking ceremony at the Landcare awards at the Living Kaurna Centre, in Adelaide. Australian Community Media, publisher of this newspaper, is one of the sponsors of the awards. Group Editor SA Greg Mayfield, who was in the audience, won a book about an Indigenous man in a quiz run by Mr O'Brien who wanted to know what a short wooden pipe was used for - by blowing into it, it made the sound of emu which was attracted and became prey. Outlining the spirituality of Kangaroo Island, Mr O'Brien said an Aboriginal who was a "good person" in pre-colonisation times would be laid to rest facing the island. "The Aboriginal name for the island means 'lap'," he said. "When you would travel to the island, your spirit would be returned to become part of the landscape. "It was known as a spiritual place." He was unsure of the era in which this was practised, saying tribal elders did not always "know everything". "You have to remember we are an oral society and being Kaurna there was a destruction of culture and we were dispersed and stopped practising culture so you lose some of this stuff," he said. "Because Kangaroo Island is an island, you could not sustain a long life on there because the more people you have, the fewer resources you have. "We were were a group involved with sustainability and you are not going to take all that environment because you are not going to survive. "In those early days of colonisation, the Americans were sealing from the island and would steal women from the mainland and take them to the island and some of those women tried to swim back to Adelaide or South Australia. "Some of that story is recorded in history as well." He said evidence was found of bodies facing the island when bones were unearthed during property development. Today, most deceased Aboriginals were cremated because of the high cost of a burial site, he said. Not all of the lifestyle in the old days was serious and games were played. Mr O'Brien described a competition called kardi-wapa that was played with a clasp of emu feathers which was contested by two 50-a-side groups of Aboriginals. "It was our form of rugby," he said. "This year Rugby Union is going to put a design of kardi-wapa on the rugby ball for all the rugby union games to be played in South Australia." Meanwhile, he told how there were only two animals that used fire to their advantage. "These are humans as well as the eagles and hawks that would swoop to take coals from the campfire and drop them into the scrub to push out prey," he said. "That is a real thing, not Dreamtime."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/PT5WvZtvmBPsgG5FrHxVQb/4cee5c2f-70be-4df7-bf9e-68a46e3eabc7.jpg/r521_344_7132_4079_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg