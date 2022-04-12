KI's netball season is drawing nearer

news, local-news,

Parndana will be hoping for another successful year of netball while the rest of the Kangaroo Island Netball Association aims to take down the Roosters. The competition will be led by a new president, Marty Kay, whose children play at Western Districts. The biggest change to the competition is the C and D grades will be combined this year. Life member and secretary Tracey Boxer said there would be some special days to look forward to this season, regardless of the team you play for or support. The 2022 season will begin on Saturday, April 23, with a commemorative Anzac Day round. Pink Day on May 7 will raise awareness and start conversations around breast cancer, and raise money for a related charity. There will be a break in the program for country championships, which are held at Netball SA Stadium in Adelaide from June 11 to 13, and Kangaroo Island will be represented in various grades. "Rep team trials are happening at the moment, getting ready for country champs," Ms Boxer said. The full fixture is set to be confirmed this week and sent out to clubs next week. Ms Boxer said numbers in the junior grades were looking okay, but numbers were "down a bit" for seniors. "I'm keen to get out there and enjoy a good season," she said. "After the last two years, hopefully we have an uninterrupted season and we get more numbers out on the park." In 2021, Parndana won three of the four senior premierships, and will look to replicate that same success - but every other club in the KI Netball Association will do everything it can to turn the tide.

