Man arrested after Parndana man dies in crash at Kohinoor

Police have charged a Kangaroo Island man with causing death by dangerous driving after a fellow local sadly died in a crash at Kohnioor on Wednesday night, April 20. After receiving reports of a crash, emergency services raced to the Playford Highway, near Bark Hut Road, just before 7.30pm, to find a Mitsubishi van had crashed and rolled. Despite ambulance crews' best efforts, the 79-year-old man, who was the only person in the van at the time, passed away at the scene of the crash. Part of the Playford Highway was closed for several hours as as Major Crash Investigators examined the circumstances surrounding the crash and as debris was cleared. The investigation revealed the driver of the van had swerved to avoid a tractor, allegedly being driven with no lights by a 49-year-old Kangaroo Island man. On Thursday, April 22, the investigators arrested the tractor driver and charged him with causing death by dangerous driving and aggravated driving without due care. He will face Kingscote Magistrates Court on Monday, May 16. Anyone who saw a large tractor driving on Hog Bay Road, Penneshaw or along Playford Highway towards Parndana between about 6pm and 7.20pm on Wednesday, April 20 is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or at www.crimestopperssa.com.au. The man's death is the 24th life lost on South Australian roads this year, compared to 37 at the same time in 2021.

