Parndana man dies in crash at Kohinoor

news, local-news,

A Parndana man has sadly passed away after the van he was driving crashed at Kohinoor on Kangaroo Island on Wednesday night, April 20. After receiving reports of a crash, emergency services raced to the Playford Highway, near Bark Hut Road, just before 7.30pm, to find a Mitsubishi van had crashed and rolled. Despite ambulance crews' best efforts, the 79-year-old man, who was the only person in the van at the time, passed away at the scene of the crash. Part of the Playford Highway was closed for several hours as as Major Crash Investigators examined the circumstances surrounding the crash and as debris was cleared. The man's death is the 24th life lost on South Australian roads this year, compared to 37 at the same time in 2021.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/38rLF2HYptBvXzqD7DTy6bq/ae8ffdea-28a2-4096-976d-8f9885b1f841.jpg/r1_71_677_453_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg