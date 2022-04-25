Parndana childcare facility given planning consent approval

news, local-news,

A new childcare facility at Parndana has had planning consent approved, taking it one step closer to fruition. Approval was given for the Parndana Community Children's Centre to move to the next stage of the project on April 12. Centre governing council chair Stephanie Wurst said it was great reward for the effort to get the facility up and running since a working group formed in 2016 to address a shortage of childcare on the Island. "There has been a great need for childcare in the central and western district of the Island," she said. "The project has been a big commitment from all governing council members. "It's very rewarding to see the progress to where it is now." The centre received $1.8 million from the state federal Local Economic Recovery program to build the childcare centre on land adjacent to Parndana school campus. It was hoped a Black Summer grant of $975,000 would allow a room for after-school care, as well as an extra room for visiting child-related health practitioners - but the application was denied. Mrs Wurst has vowed to find a way to provide these services in the centre. She said between 25 and 30 full-time jobs would be created from the childcare and after-school care offerings. "We are committed to continuing to find a solution to seek further funding for the after-school care component of the project to provide the community with the addition of this vital service", she said. "It is now full steam ahead to get the child care facility built and get the service up and running for the community." Kangaroo Island Council mayor Michael Pengilly has been a staunch supporter of the project, as childcare was a "much-needed service" on the Island. "At present, all childcare facilities and services on the Island are at full capacity," he said. "(This) news is a positive step forward for parents and families across the Island." Outside of School Hours Care was one of the five main priorities the council pushed heading into the state election, as it is severely lacking on the Island. "Post the 2019-20 bushfires, the provision of childcare was identified as one of the key issues critical to the economic recovery of the Island," Mr Pengilly said. "On behalf of the council, I would like to congratulate the Parndana Community Children's Centre Governing Council for their hard work and commitment to get this project up and running," he said. The governing council will hold its AGM on Sunday, July 3 from 3pm to 5pm at the Parndana Town Hall - the community is welcome to attend to find out what the next step is.

