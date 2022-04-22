news, local-news,

Kangaroo Island Art Society has responded to positive public feedback by extending its most recent exhibition. ImPRESSions, the exhibition of print-making, will remain at Murray Street Gallery in Kingscote until May 20. A regular stream of locals, as well as tourists, have taken the time to appreciate an intriguing exhibition by seven local print-makers, plus engage with an informative display about the variety and range of printing techniques. Exhibitors have been rewarded with sales, but there is still plenty to see and experience. Don't miss this opportunity to support an imPRESSive local exhibition and give your People's Choice vote to the art work you like the best.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/usekyTuZfyh2J4xRMVJpZf/feabc7aa-600f-4a9b-85e8-63410f7b31c9.JPG/r0_498_4000_2758_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Impressive art show extended due to popularity