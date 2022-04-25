KI wool classer hits 1000 bales marked up less than 250 days into role

news, local-news,

Former Kangaroo Island wool classer Jamie Nadebaum has returned to the industry to take up a managerial role with a wool broker in Port Adelaide. Mr Nadebaum was only 15 years old when he became a registered owner/classer while living on a sheep farm on the western end of the Island. His experience at the family farm led him to achieving his certification in year 10 through a shearer's camp run by Parndana Area School. He then moved to Adelaide to finish his schooling at Scotch College before coming home to the Island and working at the farm until it was sold in 1999. "I was working for a shearing contractor, mainly pressing, and he suggested that if I went and got my wool classer's ticket, he'd give me a job," Jamie said. "I completed my course in 2004 and immediately began working full-time as a classer on KI and also in the Flinders Ranges, up in the outback north of Broken Hill, and other areas.'' He became known as one of the industries' most meticulous classers with the skills to help growers both with smaller specialty lines of wool or thousands of kilograms to sell at monthly auctions. He recently supported KI growers Alan and Janet Hall to class their superfine wool clip at Karkeen, Emu Bay. In November 2020, the clip had the highest weekly price in Australia for a line of wool sold at auction, fetching 1718 cents per kilogram (greasy) for wool of 15.5 microns and yielding 75 per cent. "I always got on well with Alan and he asked, 'Would you be interested in classing my sheep?', and I said I'd love the opportunity to go down that path,'' Mr Nadebaum said. "I wrote up a flock improvement strategy report to show him what I thought our plans should be and how we should go about it. "He's very passionate about that (analytical) side as well, and his Electronic ID system makes the job very easy for fleece weighing and classing his sheep, so we're building quite a collection of data and the improvement in the last few years has been out of sight.'' Mr Nadebaum took time away from the industry to become full-time carer for two ill relatives, but he has made his return. He now manages the bulk class operation at wool broker Quality Wool at Port Adelaide. Just before Easter, he hit a milestone of 1000 bales marked up since his start in the role in October. "I enjoy the fact that there's a bit more to it than just pure wool classing, and it's been my 'baby' so to speak in that I was able to start from scratch and implement my own operating systems under the Quality Wool framework that was already there,'' he said. "From the get-go, I looked at the pile of wool and recognised that my job was to turn it into bales swiftly and get them to auction, so that's what our system is geared around.''

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/usekyTuZfyh2J4xRMVJpZf/542aa8d4-deea-4e11-b8ac-67dd6de0674c.jpg/r0_327_4032_2605_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg