Golf's winter season starts at Parndana

The Parndana ladies winter season for 2022 was opened on Tuesday, April 5. A novelty VW Ambrose competition was enjoyed by golfers from Kingscote, Penneshaw and Parndana. Play was followed by a light lunch and the women's season was officially open. The winning team was Sally Graham, Denise Harding and Marina Gregor, and nearest to the pin winners were Jan Pengilly and Anne Marie Clark. On Saturday, April 9, the Parndana Golf Club's winter season opening day was an outstanding success. The club was supported by Shane Leahy from Kangaroo Island Fresh Garlic as the major sponsor of the opening day event. The day was extremely well attended by community members and visitors who all enjoyed an Ambrose competition. The weather conditions were perfect for autumn, with warm sunshine and a light breeze, keeping it cool enough for golf. The course, although dry, was in very good condition, with the ball rolling far more than it does in winter. It was great to see the field including regular players, as well as some international players experiencing golf for the first time. Many of the field were occasional golfers who came along to enjoy a stroll and have a hit around the course. A refreshment ute, capably organised by Peter and Anne Marie Clark, and was a welcome sight for players after a hard hole. Following play, golfers enjoyed dissection of the day and a hamburger. Winners off the stick were Peter Collins, Alan Harman, Liam Sampson and Rhys Buick. Nett winners were Tom Buckerfield, Riley Puckeridge, Jack Sexton and Ryan Tilling. Long drive winners were Rhys Buick and Craig Lacey. Nearest the pin winners were Pauline Rowsell on 4 and 16 and Chris Downing on 12. The club was pleased with the success of the day and hopes many of the players will be back on the course as the winter season commences. Men play on Sunday with a 12.30pm hit-off and women are on Tuesday, hitting off at 9.30am. New players are welcome. The club thanked major sponsor Shane Leahy from Kangaroo Island Fresh Garlic for his continued, generous support.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/usekyTuZfyh2J4xRMVJpZf/286bf428-81e3-48e1-afea-20b5faac0a6d.jpg/r0_71_3264_1915_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Golf's winter season starts at Parndana