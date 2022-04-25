KI Bicycle User Group enjoys April challenge

news, local-news,

After last month's gruelling ride from Stokes Bay it was pleasing to see 11 enthusiastic riders gathered in Parndana, eager to take on another Kangaroo Island Bicycle User Group (BUG) challenge. The average age of the group was much diminished with Ro joining for the first time. Jeff and Wendy had scouted out the original route and were concerned that a couple of sections of road were in poor condition, so being an adaptable bunch the route was changed, making it a 34km ride - slightly longer than advertised. The morning was overcast but fine with a little breeze, and having 11km of bitumen from Parndana to East West Highway Two, the crew was off to a good start. Once it turned right into East West Two things got a little trickier. The soft, slippery surface with plenty of corrugations meant riders had to stay alert; this was even more important while negotiating a steep gully. Fortunately things improved on Crabbs Road where the surface was firmer and there were no tricky hills. The riders regrouped at the intersection with East West Highway One for a brief rest where Paul offered around some delicious homegrown apples, courtesy of his sister at Myponga. Refreshed, the group set off along East West One with a tail wind which increased the pace considerably, and in no time at all they could see signs of the sealed road ahead. Once back on the bitumen the pace seemed to pick up further, perhaps due to the lure of lunch at the Parndana Hotel. It had been a good morning's ride, on which riders saw more koalas than cars. Everyone appeared to enjoy their well earned lunch. If you'd like to join the group on its next ride on Sunday, May 15, contact Manfred for details on 8553 0383.

