Dudley United win tough battle

Dudley United took on Western Districts in netball on the weekend, with the home side's A grade team taking a win by six goals. Both teams fought hard in an evenly matched contest as all of the goalies worked hard in the very windy conditions. It was a great game from Mia and Teagan in the centre court. Both teams played in true Anzac spirit - well done to Verity on winning the Jean Griffiths medal. Final score - DU 40, WD 34. This was the first game for a lot of the girls, and both teams played very well. Well done WD on a strong defence, and Dudley goalers for their shooting. Both teams put up a strong fight with many toss-ups played throughout the match. Both Zara and Makenzie, captains for the day did a great job. Congrats both teams, it was a great game to watch. Final score - DU 2, WD 0. First game of the season and it didn't take long for the teams to settle back into the game. The first half showed strong defence and pressure in the ring by Dudley while Saints made some excellent turnovers. At half time it was Saints up by one goal. Spirits were high with lots of support and encouragement from the crowd with both teams having to work hard for goals. A nail-biting finish with a draw of 16-all.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/SUkaUM4U8ZKEJibA4PNjwE/2980436f-aa09-4060-8a32-4c1edee8e473.jpg/r184_357_2953_1921_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg