news, local-news,

As part of the Island's Anzac Day tradition, the Jean Griffith Medal was presented to the best players on court in the Kangaroo Island Netball Association A grade matches over the weekend. At the Dudley United versus Western Districts game the medal was presented to A grade player Verity Carey by Jean's granddaughter Alison Berden. "Wow girls I am very humbled and proud to have this one hanging around my neck," Verity said. "Thanks to Ali, Zoe, Kate and daughter Ros for keeping this Anzac Day tradition running and in memory of Jean, who was such a lovely lady with one heck of a life story. "I really felt like I was running around with a great bunch of women on both sides today that share all of Jean's attributes. "So thanks to all." Natalie Cocks, from the Kingscote Netball Club was the recipient of this year's Jean Griffith Medal after a great A grade game against Parndana. The medal was presented by Jean's granddaughter Kate Murray and great-granddaughter Abby Murray. "I am very thankful and honoured to have received the Jean Griffith Anzac Day Medal," Natalie said. "This is something not everyone gets to experience and I also feel so grateful to be seen as someone that plays with such qualities as this amazing lady the medal is named after." Parndana had a win over Kingscote, 56-33, in trying conditions.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/SUkaUM4U8ZKEJibA4PNjwE/b4fa012a-4734-431c-9e40-c86c2b98000a.jpg/r0_208_1800_1225_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Jean Griffith Anzac Day Medals presented