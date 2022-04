sport, local-sport,

The Kangaroo Island Football League began its 2022 season with its Anzac Day Round on the weekend, with players, officials and spectators paying tribute to defence service personnel, past and present. Photos contributed by Maggie's Photography and Danielle Short.

