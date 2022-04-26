sport, local-sport,

The Kangaroo Island Football League began its 2022 season with its Anzac Day Round on the weekend, with players, officials and spectators paying tribute to defence service personnel, past and present. Photos contributed by Maggie's Photography and Danielle Short. Colts: The first games of 2022 both followed a similar type of vein, with Kingscote and Western Districts looking like the teams to beat once again. The young wonks side worked well as a team all day. Toby Nolan and Rory Baker playing great games for their side, while Carey Watters had a day out & ended up with five goals for the day. For Dudley, Rylan Edgel & Tait Florance battled hard all day but they just didn't have any big targets going forward, which hurt them. Wonks winning this one by 14 goals. In Kingscote the home side came away winners by 75 points despite the efforts of Parndana. Cain Florance proved he is going to be hard to stop this year, running hard and setting up many scores for Kingscote (as well as kicking four of his own. Koby Henderson also kicking five as Kingscote carried on from last year. RESERVES: At Penneshaw, unfortunately the game was cut short due to a concussion injury. All the best to the young fella in his recovery. At the time, Western Districts were well on top with only their kicking for goal keeping Dudley in it. Western Districts winners with the scores being 3.7 to 1 goal. At Kingscote the game started fast & furious, with both sides making mistakes. Kingscote putting Parndana under pressure with many attacking plays, Sam Henderson was a major target up forward with five goals in the first half. After a slow start, Cain Florance went for a few marks & got his confidence going. Dan Florance turned back the clock with a great game and Bruce easily won the ruck contests. The surprise factor was Dujmovic kicking three goals & showing some surprisingly good football skills. For Parndana, not many winners around the ground but Mashford & Della tried hard all day in a tough day at the office. Kingscote winners by 27 points. A GRADE: An intriguing contest at Penneshaw, with many there to see if Dudley could match it with the high-profile recruits of Western Districts. Dudley playing physical football making the game a bit scrappy, Crabb on the end of some physicality from the home side. However, wonks had a lot of class in the middle, with Cross & Larcombe working hard out of the centre. Up forward the targets of Coulson & Hedges proved hard to stop, finishing with four & three goals respectively. For Dudley, Pepper up forward & Willson each tried hard. Willson with two goals edging closer to that 1000 goal milestone. However, Wonks increased their lead at every change & ran out winners by 46 points. New gun recruit, Joel Cross winning the Jamie Larcombe Medal. At Kingscote the hounds showed they will be a much tougher side to beat, dispatching Parndana by 42 points in a game that never really reached much heights. Parndana scored first in the game, however from there Kingscote got well on top. Veterans Green and Kuchel looked like they would have a tough battle all day. Four goals in a row to Kingscote had them off to a fast start, before a switch seemed to flick and Parndana worked hard to kick the last three of the quarter to keep themselves in the game. The second quarter was a bit of a scrap, a bit of rustiness showing in both sides. New Hounds recruit, Rolfe showed he hasn't lost any skill since his SANFL days with some brilliant passes. Unfortunately, these proved too good for some of his team mates, with a lot of dropped marks. Hopefully these will be taken later in the season & Kingscote will be playing some champagne football. The game was decided in the third quarter, with Kingscote starting to get on top over the ground. Parndana's ball use was frustrating at times & disrupted their forays forward, costing them a couple of goals. Green and Rolfe showed their class, with a couple of goals each for the quarter, the margin beyond doubt with a Greens fourth on the siren. The only negative for the Hounds was the red card to Anderson. Green provided a highlight for the day, with a brilliant goal to start the last. Parndana kicked the last couple, Sexton and McMulkin the two best for Parndana, combining well to kick the last of the game. However, this day belonged to Kingscote, well done to Rory Lovering winning the first Vic Boothey Medal. (Read more about Vic Boothey here soon) Ball Magnet

