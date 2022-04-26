news, local-news,

After spending four weeks on the Island, artist Gail Hocking is set to head back to the mainland after her Palace of Production (POP) residency ends next Friday, May 6. Ms Hocking, who is based in Normanville, produced works of contemporary art and sculpture at the studio. Her work is described as intersecting with the medium of sculpture, installation, site-specific, ephemeral works, sound installations and new media. Hocking said she wanted to connect with Kangaroo Island artists during her residency. "My current research will be enhanced by discussions, meaningful conversations with artists and the general community that have and are navigating climate distress either through their art, stories and knowledge of the land," she said. "My career and practice is at a pivotal stage that will benefit from a concentrated period of practice-led research. "I constantly seek to challenge my practice through opportunities that extend critical thinking and reshape my perceptions. "I feel that the residency on Kangaroo Island will add another layer to my current conceptual research that could generate exciting outcomes." The POP four-week residency, which honours Emu Bay artist Cath Cantlon, is awarded to an artist each year which gives them the chance to be inspired to create a new body of work. Country Arts SA Arts and Cultural Leader Merilyn De Nys said Ms Cantlon legacy benefitted the community as well as local and South Australian artists. She said the legacy provided artists with inspiration and resources to help them thrive, create, engage with the Kangaroo Island community and showcase their work.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/SUkaUM4U8ZKEJibA4PNjwE/e3701e2d-5a22-4d69-9d04-3249ed67317f.jpg/r456_84_2304_1128_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Kangaroo Island residency artist Gail Hocking heads home