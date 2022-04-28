It's not so 'lonely' on Kangaroo Island

news, local-news,

Beautiful bushland, spectacular coastline, wonderful wildlife and diverse gastronomy are just some of the features that continue to delight visitors to Kangaroo Island. That is why the Island has hit the number eight spot in the current Lonely Planet's Ultimate Australia Travel List. Tourism, which is one of the largest sectors on KI, has taken a dramatic hit over the past three years with the Black Summer bushfires and then the COVID-19 pandemic. Mayor Michael Pengilly said he was looking forward to the Island's tourism operators being able to get back to some type of normality. "Tourism is an important part of our local economy, particularly post the devastating bushfires and COVID 19 pandemic, we look forward to welcoming new and returning visitors to nature's paradise - Kangaroo Island," Mr Pengilly said. "Kangaroo Island is truly unique, with one third of the Island being National Park and 509km of pristine coastline to explore on offer. "Unspoilt native bushland, abundance of wildlife, incredible local food and wine all waiting to be discovered. "We love having visitors come over to enjoy our abundance of iconic sites including Seal Bay, Remarkable Rocks and the Kelly Hill Caves." According to State Minister for Tourism, Zoe Bettison the Island is one of the best spots in the country, and it continues to claim international accolades. "Lonely Planet has uncovered a not-so-hidden secret that is already widely known in South Australia - Kangaroo Island is an incredible place to visit," she said. It's known for its open and stunning coastlines, gorgeous wildlife and the friendly faces behind the many wonderful boutique small businesses." The Lonely Planet's Ultimate Australia Travel List ranks its top 500 experiences and places from across the nation.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/SUkaUM4U8ZKEJibA4PNjwE/98978511-5e46-43ca-ab62-5be1e40491ee.jpg/r803_0_6582_3265_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg