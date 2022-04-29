news, local-news, news, kangaroo island, art, bushfires, climate change

Kangaroo Island's Whitney Cheffirs won a Minister for Human Services Regional Encouragement Award at the 2022 SACE Art Show. Whitney, who graduated from Kingscote campus of KI Community Education last year, won the award for her work, "Fires can't destroy love and community spirit!" The work inspired by the KI bushfire disaster features burned timber salvaged from the fire ground and photos of the fires' aftermath on people. The work not only impressed the minister but also the chief executive at the SA Department for Education, Martin Westwell. Mr Westwell is leasing her artwork for a year to display in his office, she said. The exhibition was an auspicious one for the Cheffirs family as her sister Monique won the voters' prize, being the lucky voter randomly selected from over 1600 votes cast by students, teachers, families and community members. Whitney in her practitioner's statement spoke about how the fires impacted on the Island and inspired her artwork. "My starting point was to make art that connects with my love of nature, in particular trees," she wrote. "The strongest idea that came into my mind was to represent how much the 2020 bushfires on Kangaroo Island affected my community. "In my practical I used actual burnt timbers taken with permission from one of the 80 properties burnt." A photograph of her friend's bright-red, heart-shaped keepsake that somehow survived the fire is one of the items featured. "My goal was to convey a sense of the sorry aftermath of a bushfire. To symbolise the burnt trees, I did wood burning, burnt bark and charcoal and I positioned the fire symbol in red between the trees," she wrote. "Burnt branches were incorporated into the final grid-like layout. I decided to place photos of objects and homes that were destroyed in the fires to represent things that can be rebuilt." You can read Whitney's full explanation at the end of the article. More than 100 art and design works were displayed at the exhibition in the Light Square Gallery over the last month. All works remain available to view in the online gallery for the rest of the year. The award was presented at the closing ceremony held at the Light Square Gallery on Friday evening. A range of awards were presented thanks to the generosity of sponsors Credit Union SA, Minister Human Services, Adelaide Central School of Art, Eckersley's Art and Craft, Flinders University, the Independent Education Union SA and the Australian Education Union. The Credit Union SA Community Awards were introduced in 2015 and were designed to allow visitors to vote for their favourite art or design work in the annual exhibition. SACE Board Interim Chief Executive Michaela Bensley praised the creativity, innovation and technical skills demonstrated by students in the diverse works on display. "Arts participation allows us to envision 'the new' or 'what's next' by using imagination and creativity," Ms Bensley said. "Students have developed concepts from important topics spanning environmental conservation to their own personal struggles and emotions, then used deep understanding to transform these concepts into art and design works." "They have bravely articulated their own voice and vision, and their works are the result of years of effort and dedication to honing their skills. By developing these skills and capabilities students will be well supported to meet the demands of an ever-changing world." Credit Union SA Chief Operating Officer Tim Prowse acknowledged that the number of visitors to both the physical and virtual SACE Art Show indicated strong community interest and support for the popular event. "Credit Union SA is proud to sponsor the SACE Art Show and support the budding creativity of the young artists and designers in South Australia," Mr Prowse said. "I congratulate everyone involved in this exciting event, particularly the talented students and supportive teachers participating in making this an outstanding exhibition." The virtual gallery remains open, for more information and to view the winning artworks visit: www.sace.sa.edu.au/events/art-show/2022/gallery Here is the full practitioner statement by Whitney: "Fires can't destroy love & community spirit!" by Whitney Cheffirs My starting point was to make art that connects with my love of nature, in particular trees. The strongest idea that came into my mind was to represent how much the 2020 bushfires on Kangaroo Island affected my community. In my practical I used actual burnt timbers taken with permission from one of the 80 properties burnt. It was interesting and serendipitous that my friend's fragile red timber 3D 'heart' keepsake (see photo in final practical) remained unharmed while everything else in her room was destroyed by the bushfire. Through this symbol, painted red, it was my intention to project friendliness, love and hope. Red is the colour of my symbolic drawing of fire and as a background colour in the photo I took of bushfire relics saved by my fire affected Art teacher. The story I want to convey through my artwork is about the community of KI who were the ones who performed bravely on the day, from farmers and the CFS risking their lives to stop the fire and locals saving hurt and lost wildlife, farm animals and pets. KI residents also helped people evacuate by offering up their spare rooms or camp trailers as a refuge. These are all regular people, with their own lives who did great deeds by saving more than physical things. Johnny Bulunbulun is a contemporary indigenous artist who was my biggest inspiration. He stitched bark from trees together to represent his community and culture to create a canoe. I also created an artwork to represent my community. I also used ideas from artists Earl Martz, Gertrude Hermese and Thomas Bewick to create wood burning designs which I have always wanted to test. My goal was to convey a sense of the sorry aftermath of a bushfire. To symbolise the burnt trees, I did wood burning, burnt bark and charcoal and I positioned the fire symbol in red between the trees. Burnt branches were incorporated into the final grid-like layout. I decided to place photos of objects and homes that were destroyed in the fires to represent things that can be rebuilt. The process of making my artwork went very well as my artwork slowly but perfectly evolved. It just meant a lot of work and staying flexible. The problems I faced were trying to do wood burning on hard wood. It took a lot of time, and each line would be of a different thickness. I decided to try different surfaces and found that cork burnt perfectly. I tested lots of different media from painting wood and printing leaves, sketches in graphite, photoshoots, water-based pastels, pencil, charcoal, wood burning and weaving sticks to try different ways I could represent bushfires. I was also going to show the farmers fighting the fires but sometimes less is more. The toughest thing was thinning out the many different photos. Sometimes too much makes people get lost in thoughts. I needed my artwork simple but still full of hidden meaning. I think my second practical really did achieve what I wanted, and I was very happy with it.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YBh6smpfqc8LAq7KVtmah/1f474961-62ac-4632-af2c-0ddedd669059.jpg/r0_920_1488_1761_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg