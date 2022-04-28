  1. Home
Winter boosters from May 4 at the Town Hall Clinic in Kingscote, Kangaroo Island

Local News
The Barossa Hills Fleurieu Local Health Network will provide COVID-19 winter boosters from May 4 at the Town Hall Clinic in Kingscote, Kangaroo Island for the following eligible people:

  • Anyone aged 65+
  • Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander community aged 50+
  • Immunocompromised people aged 16+

SA Health has given approval for Kangaroo Island priority groups to receive a winter booster with a shorter interval of three months after receiving a first booster dose.

If you have had COVID-19 infection since your first booster dose, you should receive your winter dose four months after your infection.

In addition to winter boosters, appointments for any initial boosters (16+ years) and first or second doses are available during the following periods: May 4 to10, and June 13 to 21.

First and second dose vaccinations for children aged 5 - 15 will be available on Fridays and Saturdays.

COVID vaccinations no longer need to be spaced around influenza vaccinations.

Please book for your winter booster or vaccination at https://healthengine.com.au/book-covid-19-vaccination/85106 or by calling 0468 576 150 any day from 8am to 4pm.

Walk-in appointments are accepted, subject to availability.